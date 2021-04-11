BTIG Research Raises PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $110.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

PAR opened at $83.72 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

