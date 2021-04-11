BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

SRE opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.25. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

