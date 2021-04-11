BTU Protocol Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $101.04 million and $344.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00056073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00085877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.00620800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034821 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

