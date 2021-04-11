Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

