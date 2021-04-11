Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

CPB opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

