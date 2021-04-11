Canaccord Genuity Lowers ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $11.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.29.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.