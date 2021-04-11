Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 538.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $202.68 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.84.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.