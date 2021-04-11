Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 17,700 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after buying an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKY stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

