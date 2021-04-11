Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

