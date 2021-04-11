Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $617,000 in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77,124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,542,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:UHT opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $962.46 million, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $113.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.