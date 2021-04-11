Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $752,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $37.23 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $720.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

