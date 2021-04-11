Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $697,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $57.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.