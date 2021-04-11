Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CFPUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

