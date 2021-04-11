Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

CFP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor stock opened at C$30.26 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$7.25 and a 12-month high of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.80.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 2.3244513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.