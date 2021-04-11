Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $40.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 4,157,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,792. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

