Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by Cowen from C$75.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.46.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$36.29 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$18.34 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The company has a market cap of C$13.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.24.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

