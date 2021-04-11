Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 211 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

