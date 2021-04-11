Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 152.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 539.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.