Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $30,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,245,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 108,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

