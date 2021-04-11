Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $39,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Illumina by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Illumina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $403.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.63 and its 200 day moving average is $370.04. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $6,463,297 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

