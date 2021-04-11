Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 175 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,399 shares of company stock valued at $34,096,430 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

