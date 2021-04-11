Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

COF stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

