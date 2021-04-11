Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Insider Sells C$875,800.00 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$875,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,379,000.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$516,854.80.

On Monday, April 5th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00.

CS traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.39. 823,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.31.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

