Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Capstone Turbine posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPST. Northcoast Research began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 111,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

