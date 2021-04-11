CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CareCloud were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTBC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MTBC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

In other CareCloud news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,514 shares of company stock worth $1,009,837 in the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

