CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,080,873. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,478. CareDx has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

