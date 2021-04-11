Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

NYSE BBY opened at $122.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

