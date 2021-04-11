Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

HAFC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $616.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

