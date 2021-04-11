Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 129,125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

