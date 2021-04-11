Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

