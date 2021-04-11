Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.04 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

