Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NetApp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $75.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

