Caroline Hitch Purchases 40,000 Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Stock

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) insider Caroline Hitch acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,800 ($27,175.33).

Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock opened at GBX 52.20 ($0.68) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.69. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a one year low of GBX 41.60 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 53.80 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.