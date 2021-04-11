Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

