Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $604,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,550,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

