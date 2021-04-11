Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 404 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard stock opened at $380.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $377.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

