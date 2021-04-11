Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

NYSE:DHR opened at $232.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average of $226.98. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $143.01 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.