CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 378,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,195,000 after purchasing an additional 244,562 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 294,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,265,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,791 shares of company stock worth $6,304,297 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

