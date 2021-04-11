Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

CAGDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

