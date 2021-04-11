Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to report $853.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $884.60 million and the lowest is $794.80 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

