Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

