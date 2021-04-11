Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 4,437 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

NET stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.74 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

