Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,034 shares of company stock worth $4,307,219. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IONS stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

