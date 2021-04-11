Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $348,000 in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of America First Multifamily Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

