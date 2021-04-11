Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.