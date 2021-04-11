Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,415,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,989.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 938,860 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 899,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 271,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

