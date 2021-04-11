Charles Muth Sells 5,000 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00.

BYND stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -289.71 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.37.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

