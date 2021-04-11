Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $306.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $307.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

