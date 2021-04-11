Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.06 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,527,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $4,251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PIPR. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PIPR stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

