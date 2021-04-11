Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of bluebird bio worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in bluebird bio by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLUE opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

